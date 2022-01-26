A man who stabbed his spouse more than 15 times with a kitchen knife as she lay in bed told a 999 operator: “I just killed the wife,” a court was told.

During the call, David Maggs, who is on trial for the murder of Linda Maggs, repeatedly asked for “police” and, when asked what had happened, said: “I stabbed her,” jurors heard.

The 74-year-old mother and grandmother died in the attack at their home in Pontypool, South Wales on February 6 2021.

Retired accountant Maggs admitted to killing Ms Maggs but denies murder.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here