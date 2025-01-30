Aviation expert explains why US airspace is ‘not the safest’ in the world

An aviation expert told The Independent that while US airspace is “certainly one of the most controlled,” it wouldn’t necessarily be “the safest.”

This comes after officials maintained it was the “safest airspace in the world” following the collision between an American Airlines plane and a military helicopter in Washington DC on Wednesday (29 January), in which 67 people have been killed.

Shem Malmquist, a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society claimed “it’s also airspace with an extremely high amount of traffic volume and a lot of compression and very high expectations.”