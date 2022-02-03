Secret footage shows farmers bouncing on dead cows next to bins of animal body parts

Secret footage filmed at five sites across the UK has given an extraordinary insight into the “Fallen Stock” service provided by hunts to farmers and landowners who pay them to dispose of dead livestock.

At one point, the shocking video shows collectors bouncing and jumping up and down on the bodies of dead cows, while a separate clip shows someone driving a quad bike back and forth over the carcass of another.

In the background of the footage obtained by ITV, bins overflowing with animal body parts are clear to see, exposing the farms to hazardous waste.

