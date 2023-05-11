Gaza rocket hits Israeli city killing 70-year-old man and injuring four

A 70-year-old man was killed on Thursday 11 May after a rocket fired from Gaza hit Israel amid the current wave of fighting.

Palestinian militants launched an unrelenting rocket attack on Israel after Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip killed two militant commanders.

One of the rockets launched from Gaza hit an apartment block in the central Israeli city of Rehovot, killing a 70-year-old man and injuring four others, according to MADA rescue service.

The Health Ministry in Gaza said a total of 28 people have been killed since the fighting erupted.

