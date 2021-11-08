A man hangs a dead rabbit over a homeowner’s gate in the middle of the night, a creepy video has shown.

CCTV captures the man skulking nearby before hanging the lifeless animal’s body over the gate of the Stonnall, Staffordshire house.

The man ties the corpse to the gate using a wire wrapped around the animal’s neck before leaving it for the homeowner to find.

South Staffordshire Police re-released the footage adding: “Detectives have re-issued CCTV footage in a bid to trace a man who hung a dead rabbit over a homeowner’s gate in Stonnall.”

