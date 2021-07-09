Footage shows firefighters battling flames engulfing a food and drinks factory outside the Bangladesh capital Dhaka on Thursday night.

More than 50 people died in the massive blaze at the five-story building of Hashem Food and Beverage Ltd in Rupganj.

The factory was reportedly locked from the inside when the fire broke out.

The South Asian nation has a long history of industrial disasters, which have been attributed to laxity in enforcing safety rules.

After the blaze was doused on Friday morning, fire crews struggled to recover bodies from the remains of the burned factory.