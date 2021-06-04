Protestors in Minnesota have taken to the streets after a man was shot dead by police on Thursday afternoon. The man was killed in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighbourhood after he allegedly displayed a handgun while the task force were trying to arrest him. The US marshals said in a statement that “life-saving measures” were attempted, but the man died at the scene. The incident is the latest death to spark protests in Minnesota, following the fatal shootings of George Floyd and Daunte Wright in May last year and April respectively.