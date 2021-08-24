Emergency services in Texas rescued a 15-year-old deaf dog from a storm drain in a heroic effort that lasted over 10 hours.

Dozens of workers arrived at the scene in Arlington to help smash up the street and reach Zoey, who found herself trapped in a pipe under several feet of concrete and dirt.

Local firefighters, police officers and paramedics toiled through the night to save the trapped pet, eventually pulling her to safety.

“It’s a miracle, definitely. Miraculous,” Zoey’s owner Andrea Tankersley said.

“I don’t know how she came out not more broken or more injured.”