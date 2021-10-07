Capital punishment in the US is wasteful, ineffective, and unjust. It frequently sends innocent people to die, and targets racial minorities for disproportionate punishment. It promises final justice, yet torments families for years with lengthy appeals that cost states millions. That’s why The Independent is joining the Responsible Business Initiative for Justice’s campaign calling for an end to executions in America. Along with a coalition of business leaders like Sir Richard Branson, we can be the generation that ends the death penalty.