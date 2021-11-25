Firefighters demonstrate why you shouldn't deep fry a frozen turkey

Firefighters in Mississippi have demonstrated why you shouldn’t deep fry a frozen turkey unless it is properly thawed in one of the more exciting educational videos of the genre.

Fire Chief Billy Kelley said the demonstration showed “what not to do” and added that: “The last thing we want to be doing is to show up on Thanksgiving where someone’s got hurt.”

The video, which was originally posted on the City of Gulfport mayor’s office Facebook account, also advised anyone planning on deep frying a turkey to not do so in an enclosed area.