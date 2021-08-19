Deep space captured in high-res for the first time

Scientists have captured some of the most detailed images of distant galaxies ever seen using an international network of telescopes known as the Low Frequency Array, or LOFAR for short.

By linking together more than 70,000 small antennas from all over Europe the team were able to create images that were 20-times higher in resolution than anything we had seen before.

The results are stunning, with the images created using the LOFAR telescopes not too dissimilar to what scientists had speculated and got artists to create based on the information they had at hand.