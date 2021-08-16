Defence secretary and former Captain in the British Army, Ben Wallace, has broken down during a live interview as he admits “some people won’t get back” from Afghanistan.

Mr Wallace told LBC’s Nick Ferrari he hopes to have the country completely evacuated August 31 after the Taliban began entering the capital city of Kabul from all sides.

Fighting back tears he added: “It’s a deep part of regret for me.

“Some people won’t get back, some people won’t get back and we will have to do our best in third countries to process those people.”