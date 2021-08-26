Delta Air Lines to charge unvaccinated employees more for healthcare

Delta Air Lines has announced it will charge unvaccinated employees an extra $200 a month for health insurance in an effort to offset the costs of staff being hospitalised for Covid-19 .

The airline said all employees recently hospitalised by the virus had been unvaccinated, and that an average hospital stay costs the company an eye-watering $50,000.

CEO Ed Bastian said on Wednesday: “This surcharge will be necessary to address the financial risk the decision to not vaccinate is creating for our company.”