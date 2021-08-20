A new warning from researchers suggests that vaccinated people who catch the Delta variant of Covid-19 can pose a risk to unvaccinated people.

A recent study from Oxford University found that infected people carry that same amount of the variant, regardless of their vaccination status.

Therefore, breakthrough cases can still be dangerous to those who haven't yet received their shots.

Doctors stress that vaccines are the best way to stay safe and healthy as the Delta variant continues to spread across the US.

Earlier this week, the Biden administration also laid out plans to begin offering booster jabs from September.