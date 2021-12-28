Woman slaps and spits at 80-year-old unmasked passenger on Delta flight

A woman has been arrested after a video appeared to show her physically assaulting an elderly man on a Delta flight.

Patricia Cornwall can be seen standing over the 80-year-old, before slapping and spitting at him during a dispute over masks.

"I’m eating," the man tells her, as the argument becomes more heated.

A flight attendant then grabs Cornwall's arm, before she pulls back with her fist clenched.

The incident happened on a Delta flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia on 23 December and police say the woman was arrested by FBI agents on arrival.

