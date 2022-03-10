Former Danish PM called out a Tory minister for saying the “UK is leading the world” against Russia during BBC’s Question Time.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt took offence to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi saying Russia “sees the UK as leading the co-ordination effort”.

The former Danish leader replied: “Of course it’s not, the European Union is leading the effort against Russia. I don’t think they will see Boris Johnson as a particular leader in this field, so set that straight.”

To sign our Refugees Welcome campaign petition click here and if you are able to donate then please click here