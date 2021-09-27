A sheriff’s deputy is shot from behind a door during a standoff with a man barricaded inside his home.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister shared footage capturing two deputies responding to a domestic violence incident in Brandon, Florida, on September 24.

Deputy Adriel Gonzalez speaks to the suspect from behind a door before a shot is fired.

The Deputy is hit in his right arm as two residents inside the house scream before being led outside to safety.

Jackson faces two counts of attempted murder on a Law Enforcement Officer and a domestic violence charge.

Deputy Gonzalez was later released from hospital.