Attackers set fire to cargo on a derailed freight train after it crashed in southern Chile on Monday.

Police and firefighters were called to cordon off the area in Temuco, Araucania, extinguishing the flames on board the wrecked locomotive.

Footage from the crash site shows charred carriages scattered close to the track as smoke rises from the destroyed cargo.

It is believed the arson incident was an act of protest by local radical groups opposed to military presence in the region, which has been under a state of emergency since 12 October.

