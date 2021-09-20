Video footage shows the scene in Killamarsh where a man has been arrested after four people were found dead at a house.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to an address on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, at around 7.25am on Sunday.

The force said a man is in police custody and they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths with close family of the victims having been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.