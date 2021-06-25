Derek Chauvin has broken his silence to claim he has information to give “peace of mind” during his sentencing for the murder of George Floyd.

Addressing the court at the end of a series of emotional witness impact statements, the officer convicted earlier this year said he wanted to offer his condolences to the victim’s family.

“I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family,” he said.

He added: “There is going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope that things will give you some peace of mind, thank you.”