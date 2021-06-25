This is the emotional moment George Floyd’s brother asked of the police officer who murdered him - “why?”

In a witness impact statement delivered at the sentencing of Derek Chauvin, Terrence Floyd said the killing of his brother a year ago, had deeply impacted him.

Struggling at times to complete his words, Mr Floyd said he and other members of his family were now part of a fraternity they would never wished to have been part of - relatives of someone killed by the police.