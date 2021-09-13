Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he will fine government agencies that enforce a vaccine mandate on employees. Mr DeSantis told a press conference on Monday that government employers would be ‘breaking Florida law’ if they require a person to be vaccinated as a condition of employment, with employers facing a potential $5,000 fine.

President Joe Biden has repeatedly accused the Governor of ‘undermining’ efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus, with Mr DeSantis strongly opposing all mask and vaccination mandates and previously threatening to withhold teachers’ pay who implement such restrictions in Florida schools.