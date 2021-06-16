Bespoke glasses designed for the new Disney film Cruella are among hundreds of pairs worth up to £500,000 stolen from a luxury London eyewear shop.

Two burglars are seen smashing into the Sloane Square store in CCTV footage shared on YouTube by eyewear designer Tom Davies on June 13. The thieves swipe glasses from shelves into cardboard boxes.

“Most of them are unique masterpieces, including frames from the film Cruella that we were planning to auction off for charity,” the video caption reads.

Davies designed 120 glasses for the cast of Cruella, including for the fashionable villain herself, played by Emma Stone.