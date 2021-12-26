‘A man of words and action’: Tributes paid to Desmond Tutu following death

Tributes have poured in from around the world following the death of South Africa's Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

The Archbishop of Canterbury said Mr Tutu was "a prophet and a priest, a man of words and action - one who embodied the hope and joy thawt were the foundations of his life".

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa said the Archbishop's death was "another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell of a generation of outstanding South Africans".

Desmond Tutu died on Boxing Day at the age of 90.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here