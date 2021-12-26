Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies aged 90

South Africa’s Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and anti-apartheid veteran, has died aged 90, the president’s office has said.

Archbishop Tutu was widely regarded as “South Africa’s moral conscience” because of his staunch opposition to the apartheid regime - famously saying that “if you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa said his passing was “another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa.”

