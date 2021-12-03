A woman has been filmed forcibly restraining a small child on a school bus in Detroit, appearing to sit on the student at one point as he attempted to fight back.

The footage, which was recorded by an older student, also shows the child being struck a number of times as a second woman comes over to help restrain him.

Detroit Public Schools Community District have confirmed they are aware of the incident and have suspended both the bus driver and attendant pending an investigation.

