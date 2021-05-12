Video footage has emerged showing the aftermath of a barrage of rockets fired from Gaza into Tel Aviv.

A woman was killed, and several cars damaged, after a rocket fired from Gaza hit Rishon LeZion, south of Tel Aviv.

The escalation in conflict between Israel and Hamas has been sparked by weeks of tensions in Jerusalem.

Violence increased again on Tuesday as Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, while Islamist militants barraged Israel with hundreds of rockets in retaliation.