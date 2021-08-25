A 22-year-old has won this year’s UK James Dyson Award for designing a potentially life-saving device to help stem bleeding from knife wounds.

Joseph Bentley, a Loughborough University Product Design and Technology graduate created the handheld Rapid Emergency Actuating Tamponade [REACT] device.

The device is held to the wound before its trigger is squeezed which inserts a silicone balloon blockage into the cavity and prevents internal bleeding.

It then calculates whether the wound is surrounded by muscle, fat or organs depending on its location on the body and automatically inflates to apply the required pressure for its size and depth.