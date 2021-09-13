Footage shows a column of thick black smoke billowing into the West Yorkshire sky after a fire broke out at an industrial unit in Dewsbury on 10 September. Residents reported being able to see the smoke from miles away. They were advised to keep their windows shut, while some buildings on Mill Street East were evacuated.

Up to 60 firefighters tackled the huge fire at its peak.

Witnesses said they heard loud bangs at the site. Police said the explosions were caused by gas cylinders.