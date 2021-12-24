Horrifying footage shows the aftermath of a destroyed ferry in Dhaka after a deadly fire broke out.

At least 40 people died and over 150 others were injured early Friday after a packed three-storey ferry carrying around 800 passengers caught fire on the Sugandha River in southern Bangladesh.

The fire broke out around 3:00 am (local time) on Friday in the engine room of the Barguna-bound MV Abhijan-10 launch that started a journey from Dhaka.

