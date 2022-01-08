Dine-and-dash couple run over manager after leaving cafe without paying

A pair of dine-and-dash suspects allegedly ran over a cafe manager in California as they tried to flee without paying their bill.

The shocking hit-and-run, which was caught on camera outside the Ragin Cajun Cafe, occurred after the diners ordered an array of expensive plates worth $90.

Instead of paying the bill, the duo ran to their car and tried to take off, only to be confronted by the manager.

Despite being dragged along and knocked to the floor as the vehicle pulled away at high speed, he miraculously walked away from the incident unscathed.

