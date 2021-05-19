Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a Florida man attempts to kidnap an 11-year-old girl, who fights him off and escapes to safety.

The girl is seen playing on a patch of grass in broad daylight when a white van pulls up. A knife-wielding man runs towards her from the vehicle, grabs her and tries to carry her back to his car. But the girl struggles, causing the man to stumble, and she runs off.

Police arrested the 30-year-old would-be abductor on Tuesday, Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons told a press conference.