Four people died and one person was injured after a hot air balloon they were riding in hit power lines in New Mexico’s largest city, police said Saturday.

The crash happened around 7am on Albuquerque’s west side, a police spokesman said.

No identities have been released but fire officials said two males, including the pilot, and two females died.

The multi-colored balloon skirted the top of the power lines, sending at least one dangling and knocking out power to more than 13,000 homes, according to police.