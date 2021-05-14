The world’s first truly modern submarine, located at the bottom of the English Channel three miles off the coast of Devon, has been found by British divers and a US-based naval historian. Marine archaeologists and divers have known for many years that the wreck of an early submarine lay off the south Devon coast, but only now have they concluded that the sunken vessel - captured in footage by Jacob Mackenzie - was in fact a pre-war British prototype known as D1. The discovery is of huge international importance, as it was the world’s first genuinely offensive submarine.