An incredible light show was held along the River Saryu in Uttar Pradesh to celebrate this year’s Diwali festival.

As you can see, the whole river was lit up by a series of lasers and projection mapping that made it very much look like a scene from the future.

There were thousands of earthen lamps and diyas lit along the river as well to light up the night sky and add atmosphere to the celebrations.

