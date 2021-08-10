A business owner was filmed clearing up debris after the massive Dixie wildfire burned the northern California gold rush town of Greenville to the ground.

After losing his livelihood in the blaze, the man focused more on his relatives, of whom 15 had lost their houses in the fire.

The Dixie Fire exploded in size to become the largest single wildfire ever recorded in California.

By Sunday morning, the blaze had burnt through 463,477 acres of land in northern California according to Fire CA.

Dixie has destroyed 268 homes in its path, almost wiping the historic town of Greenville off the map.