Doctor calmly tells 999 ‘I’m bleeding’ after being stabbed on doorstep

A doctor who was dragged out of his home and stabbed after answering the door thinking it was a Halloween prank calmly told 999 call handlers he had been attacked.

Dr Adam Towler was stabbed just two centimetres away from his heart in an unprovoked attack at his home by 17-year-old Chanz Maximen - who has now been jailed for life.

The teenager left the doctor for dead in the street after stabbing him nine times and vacated the immediate vicinity.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here