Pet abduction will be made a criminal offense in the UK under government plans to crack down on dognappers following a surge of thefts during the pandemic.

Ministers want to change the law so it reflects the severity of the crimes carried out by thieves, taking into account the emotional distress it can cause the animal and acknowledging they represent far more than just property to their owners.

Around 2,000 dogs were reported stolen in 2020, according to the theft task force.

The new pet abduction offence is expected to be brought in through primary legislation in due course.