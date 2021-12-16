A man has been jailed for 26 weeks after he was filmed beating his golden Labrador with a mallet in his backyard.

Neighbours recorded Jamie Graham twice smashing the dog across the head with the weapon outside his home in South Shields.

The animal could be seen desperately cowering behind a discarded fridge in the footage before his owner strikes him two times.

The 25-year-old was handed the jail term at Newcastle Magistrates Court after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to the animal in October.

