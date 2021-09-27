Dog the Bounty Hunter bangs on Brian Laundrie’s family home as the reality TV star joins the hunt for the only person wanted in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

The star bangs on the door before sharing a conversation with a neighbour.

Chapman walks back to the property’s front door and tries again but fails to receive an answer.

Duane “Dog” Chapman, along with his wife, left the North Port home after a few minutes after the family did not answer.

Police were seen shortly afterwards entering the Laundrie home Brian shares with his parents and exiting within moments.