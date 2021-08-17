A lost dog has been filmed leaping out of a Dudley pub's top floor window and, fortunately, into the arms of a punter.

The lost pooch had been handed to The Mount Pleasant pub's landlady

A Mount Football team player can be seen staring upwards and holding his arms out before the pooch leaps into shot.

Sharing the CCTV on social media, a pub spokesperson said: "When you find a lost dog. Put it in the flat upstairs to keep him safe. This is what happens.

"One of the Mount football team catches a dog jumping from an upstairs window."