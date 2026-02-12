Drone footage captures the harrowing moment a dog is pulled from an icy pond in Massachusetts.

Maynard Police and Fire crews responded to a call that a resident’s dog, Rufus, had fallen into a hole in the ice at Mill Pond on Tuesday (10 February).

A police drone was used to guide fire crews as they launched a rescue, with two firefighters entering the water to pull the dog out of the hole. Rufus was safely brought back to land and went home without serious injuries.