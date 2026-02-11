A neighborhood dog has been praised as a “hero” after leading police officers straight to a missing three-year-old boy.

On 7 January, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMVD) launched a search via ground, drone, and aircraft to locate the child.

As officers searched for the child, a dog approached officer Josh Thompson. He said he was initially a “little wary” of the dog, which continuously barked at him, but decided to follow the canine anyway.

The dog led the officers to a nearby vehicle, where the boy was found inside. "Lassie found him!" an officer is heard saying. The unharmed child was safely reunited with his family.

Sharing video of the search, police praised the "outstanding work by our officers, and a four‑legged friend who reminded us that heroes come in all forms”.