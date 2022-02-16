‘Dog whisperer’ can transform aggressive hounds in just two hours

Meet the ‘dog whisperer’ who can transform an aggressive hound in just two hours.

Lee Jones is a qualified trainer and behaviourist at Southend Dog Training in Essex who regularly posts on TikTok.

One of his most impressive videos shows an aggressive dog, Teddy the black German Shepherd, who had seven different trainers over five years.

Not one was able to make a difference to the dog’s behaviour until Lee stepped in.

After just one, two-hour session, the dog was transformed - seen walking calmly alongside its owner, sitting and being petted.

Sign up to our newsletters here