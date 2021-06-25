Rescue workers are using dogs in their effort to search for survivors following the collapse of an apartment building in Florida.

The death toll has risen to three, but authorities warned more fatalities are expected as nearly 100 people are still unaccounted for after the 12-story building came crashing down on Thursday morning.

Firefighters have rescued 35 people from the Champlain Tower South building that collapsed on Surfside, a beachside town just 6 miles (9.6 km) north of Miami.

Dogs are now being used as the authorities continue to search for people trapped under the rubble.