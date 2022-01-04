Dogs trapped underground rescued after fox chase

Two dogs trapped underground were rescued by Italian firefighters after a fox chase went wrong.

The rescue mission took the national fire and rescue service crews in northern Italy’s Lombardy region around five hours.

Video captures firefighters pulling the unharmed animals out of a tunnel in Lomazzo, a town about 15 miles north of Milan.

The crews used two all-terrain vehicles to access the trapped animals.

A firefighter was seen hugging and stroking one of the dogs after pulling it out of the underground hole before the second trapped dog was freed.

Sign up to our newsletters.