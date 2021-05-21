Researchers in Thailand have found that dogs can effectively sniff out Covid infections in patients’ sweat samples, collected by swiping cotton balls underneath their armpits.

The video shows one of six Labradors being trained at a university veterinary faculty to identify the unique smell of infected people’s perspiration.

The dog, named Bobby, inspects several identical containers before sitting down in front of one. He then gets a treat from his trainer for correctly pointing out the positive virus sample.

Researchers at Chulalongkorn University say the canine detectives can spot the virus even when the patient is asymptomatic.