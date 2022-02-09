A domestic abuse survivor who was able to help convict her ex-partner has urged other women to contact police if they are in a similar situation. Mother-of-three Hannah Martin said those in abusive relationships "can put your trust in the police", adding that "they are going to understand everything". Police Constable Gina Anderson, a domestic violence officer, said society needs to "break down those barriers" around domestic abuse and called on those concerned about friends or family members to "reach out to them".

