Former No 10 advisor Dominic Cummings has claimed that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s ministers fell “disastrously short” during the Covid crisis, as he gave evidence at an inquiry into the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Cummings also apologised for his own role in the government’s response to the pandemic.

Ahead of his appearance before MPs, Cummings tweeted a picture of a whiteboard on which the government’s “plan B” for the first wave was sketched. It included the question: “Who do we not save?”