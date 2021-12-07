Dominic Raab has denied the UK government prioritised the evacuation of animals over Afghan people after the Taliban takeover of Kabul.

The former foreign secretary made the comments amid damning claims from a whistleblower about the failures of Britain’s withdrawal from Afghanistan.

“We did not put the welfare of animals above individuals,” Mr Raab told Sky News, describing the evacuation effort as “absolutely heroic and herculean”.

He also added that he was “correcting the facts” by denying the claims.

